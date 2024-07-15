Wine 9.13 Enhances ODBC Driver Support

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 15, 2024



More than two weeks after its previous 9.12 release, the Wine Project, renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, announced the release of the brand-new Wine 9.13.

This release’s most important novelty is the support for loading ODBC Windows drivers. This addition is particularly beneficial for users who rely on database applications that require Windows-based drivers to function correctly on platforms like Linux or macOS.

Additionally, Wine 9.13 has expanded the integration of user32 data structures into shared memory. This change is expected to improve the efficiency and responsiveness of applications that depend on these structures, thereby enhancing overall system stability.