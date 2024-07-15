Windows TCO: AT&T, the Latest Cautionary Tale
Wired ☛ AT&T Paid a [Crook] $370,000 to Delete Stolen Phone Records
US telecom giant AT&T, which disclosed Friday that hackers had stolen the call records for tens of millions of its customers, paid a member of the [instrusion] team more than $300,000 to delete the data and provide a video demonstrating proof of deletion.
The Verge ☛ AT&T reportedly gave $370,000 to a [crook] to delete its stolen customer data
The outlet reports that Reddington, whom AT&T paid for his part in negotiations, said he believes the only complete copy of the data had been deleted after AT&T paid the ransom, but that it’s possible excerpts are still in the wild. Reddington also reportedly said he negotiated with several other companies for the [crooks], too.
Silicon Angle ☛ AT&T allegedly pays $370K to [crooks] to delete stolen customer data
It’s not entirely illegal for a U.S. company to pay a ransom payment, though the U.S. government strongly discourages it. There are some laws, however, that AT&T could have breached if it did indeed make a payment to ShinyHunters.