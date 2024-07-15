Best Free and Open Source Software
6 Best Free and Open Source OCR Screen Capture Tools - LinuxLinks
Optical Character Recognition (OCR) is the conversion of scanned images of handwritten, typewritten or printed text into searchable, editable documents. OCR software is able to recognise the difference between characters and images, and between characters themselves.
This article highlights OCR powered screen-capture tools to capture information instead of images. We only feature open source software here.
Here’s our verdict of the tools succinctly summarized in a LinuxLinks styled ratings chart.
k6 - modern load-testing tool - LinuxLinks
k6 is a modern load testing tool for developers and testers in the DevOps era.
It’s built to be powerful, extensible, and full-featured. k6 allows you to prevent performance issues and proactively improve reliability. It helps engineering teams prevent errors and SLO breaches, enabling them to build resilient and high-performing applications that scale.
This is free and open source software.
wrk - HTTP benchmarking tool - LinuxLinks
wrk is a modern HTTP benchmarking tool capable of generating significant load when run on a single multi-core CPU. It combines a multithreaded design with scalable event notification systems such as epoll and kqueue.
An optional LuaJIT script can perform HTTP request generation, response processing, and custom reporting.
This is free and open source software.