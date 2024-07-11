posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2024



Stepping down as GNOME Internships organizer – Felipe Borges

For the past nine years, I’ve been actively involved in our internship initiatives with Google Summer of Code and Outreachy. As an alumnus of these programs, I firmly believe they are great ways to onboard new contributors to GNOME and help students start a career in open-source software.

However, as my work responsibilities have grown and I’ve started some personal (non-software) projects, I’ve found myself with less time and energy for this type of contribution.

I’ve been discussing this with key people over the past year, and I plan to stay around to hand over responsibilities to other members of the Internship Committee. I will continue helping manage things for 2024, but I won’t be directly involved beyond that.

If you’re interested in helping with these activities, please reach out to the GNOME Internship Committee.