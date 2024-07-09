Applications and Free Software Lists
Medevel ☛ Warp - Secure and Efficient File Transfer for GNU/Linux Systems
In the modern digital era, transferring files securely and efficiently is paramount. Whether you’re sending important documents, cherished photos, or any other data, ensuring the transfer is fast and secure is crucial.
Checkout Warp – an innovative file transfer application designed to make your life easier.
What is Warp?
Medevel ☛ 23 Free and Open-source Hex Editors for Linux, Windows, macOS
What is a Hex Editor?
A hex editor is a specialized tool used to view and manipulate binary data directly at the byte level. Unlike regular text editors, which work with human-readable characters, hex editors display the raw machine code of files. They allow you to examine and modify individual
SANS ☛ Kunai: Keep an Eye on your GNU/Linux Hosts Activity, (Mon, Jul 8th)
4 Extensions to Change Top Bar in Ubuntu 24.04
The top bar in Ubuntu shows system-related information such as internet connection, date and time, volume, and more. Ubuntu UI has a top bar feature; its default desktop environment is GNOME.
Medevel ☛ Euterpe is a Free Self-hosted Music Streaming Server, Alternative To Spotify
Euterpe is self-hosted streaming service for music. Formerly known as "HTTPMS (HTTP Media Server)".
Medevel ☛ 13 Top Open-source Free Parental control Solutions
A parental control app is a robust tool primarily used by parents to gain control over their children’s smartphones and digital devices. These apps offer a range of features designed to enhance online safety and manage screen time effectively.
K Desktop Environment/KDE
Kdenlive ☛ Kdenlive 24.05.2 released
The second maintenance release of the 24.05 series is out,
- Fix guides categories not correctly saved in document.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Spaceraccoon ☛ Universal Code Execution by Chaining Messages in Browser Extensions
By chaining various messaging APIs in browsers and browser extensions, I demonstrate how we can jump from web pages to “universal code execution”, breaking both Same Origin Policy and the browser sandbox. I provide two new vulnerability disclosures affecting millions of users as examples. In addition, I demonstrate how such vulnerabilities can be discovered at scale with a combination of large dataset queries and static code analysis.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
Document Foundation ☛ Websites and Blogs – TDF’s Annual Report 2023
Our two main websites are vital sources of information for The Document Foundation and the LibreOffice software.
