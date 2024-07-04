Programming Leftovers
Dima Kogan ☛ Dima Kogan: vnlog.slurp() with non-numerical data
For a while now I'd see an annoying problem when trying to analyze data.
Rlang ☛ Generating binary data by specifying the relative risk, with simulations
The most traditional approach for analyzing binary outcome data is logistic regression, where the estimated parameters are interpreted as log odds ratios or, if exponentiated, as odds ratios (ORs).
Medevel ☛ 25 Must Have Free Libre Developer Tools for Windows, macOS, and Linux
When it comes to the world of software development, having the right tools can significantly enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and ensure high-quality code.
Rlang ☛ A wrapper for the Climate Data Operators in R
Today I’m extremely happy because I’ve finally been able to fulfil a dream of mine.
And yes, by the end of this blogpost you might be worried about me for having such a weird, niche and, frankly, dumb dream, but I swear I’m fine!