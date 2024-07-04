Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Medevel ☛ Hoarder - is Your Self-hosted Free Bookmark Manager Pocket Alternative
Introducing Hoarder, a free, self-hostable application designed with data hoarders in mind. This application serves as a one-stop solution for storing and organizing a vast array of digital content, including links, notes, and images.
What sets Hoarder apart is its unique blend of user-friendly features and artificial intelligence integration.
Medevel ☛ Daytona - a Free Libre Development Environment Manager
Daytona is a free, open-source development environment manager designed to streamline the process of setting up development environments. With Daytona, users can configure fully operational development environments with just a single command, significantly reducing the complexity and time typically associated with this task.
Events
APNIC ☛ A newcomer’s experience at IETF
Guest Post: How an undergrad project led to becoming an Internet Standards Ambassador at IETF 119.
APNIC ☛ Event Wrap: MyNOG 11
Paul Wilson delivered a keynote presentation on IP addressing at MyNOG 11, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 5 June 2024.
