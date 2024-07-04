today's leftovers
Graphics Stack
Logikal Solutions ☛ Intel Graphics Screen Jitter
I first noticed Intel graphics screen jitter under OpenSuSE. Previously I had an NVIDIA graphics card in this ThinkCentre but it died. Only been using the on-board Intel chipset for a little while now. Screen jitter was really annoying, especially when using a browser. Thankfully I had many other machines in the office and put off using this one for a project until now.
You will find oceans of supposed fixes for this when you search. It’s a hardware flaw the default Linux drivers and kernel don’t bother to work around. I mean, it’s not like Intel or Lenovo are going to come to your house, pop the hood, and upgrade the video chips, right?
Instructionals/Technical
-
More Rampaging
So, Dirk Muller mentioned that I probably had a lot of orphaned packages, and he told me how to check for that: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ Predetermined uid and gid
Running each app as its own user brings challenges. There is one problem that has "flown under the radar", until recently; I hit it with Firefox.
What can happen is that you create an app, say Firefox, to run as its own user, which will be "firefox". There are two scripts that handle this creation; /usr/local/clients/setup-client and /usr/local/clients/create-client-environment. The busybox 'addgroup' and 'adduser' utilites are run, and the utilities are allowed to assign user-id and group-id numbers.
Games
-
Chris ☛ Troubles In Solving Uno
A few months ago I started trying to write a solver-like program for the card game of Uno. A solver is a program that, given any game state, can tell the user what the optimal next play is. There were three reasons I wanted this for Uno: [...]
ScummVM ☛ “Your move, Commander.”
Moonbase Commander, one of the very last games ever created in the SCUMM engine, is now finally supported and ready for public testing!
Although not an adventure game, Moonbase Commander, developed by Humongous Entertainment (creators of Putt-Putt, Freddi Fish, Pajama Sam, Backyard Sports, etc.) is a turn-based strategy game that isn’t like any other strategy games at its time. The main objective is to prevent your opponents from taking over a planet before you can. Its unique aim, timing of your power, and launch aspect makes this one of the most “easy-to-learn, hard-to-master” type games. You can easily spawn other hubs from your central hub, spawn collectors at the energy pools, fire projectiles at your opponents’ hubs, the list goes on! It even has a custom map editor, which allows you to create your own maps and share them with other players!
Even though the game can be played via single player Skirmishes and Challenge mode, you can also play multiplayer games either with other people online, or through other devices connected to your Local Area Network, both of which are fully supported! Just click on Multiplayer in the game’s menu and you can create a game and let your friends join! Easy as that!
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Red Hat ☛ Manage deep learning models with OpenVINO Model Server
OpenVINO is a toolkit developed by defective chip maker Intel for deploying and optimizing Hey Hi (AI) models across various hardware platforms. At its core, model serving involves three main components: the model to deploy, an inference runtime and a model server.OpenVINO in this context is the runtime that supports multiple types of model, while OpenVINO Model Server (OVMS) is built ob top of the runtime, designed to streamline the deployment and management of deep learning models in production environments by leveraging these two key components.
LWN ☛ Universal Blue images need manual intervention for updates
The Universal Blue project, which produces operating system images based on Fedora's Atomic Desktops, has issued an announcement that manual steps are required to continue receiving updates. Jorge Castro wrote:
If you use Bazzite, Bluefin, Aurora, or any other Universal Blue image (including our toolboxes) then you need to follow the instructions in this announcement in order to ensure that your device is getting updates. We were rotating our cosign keypairs this morning, which is the method that we use to sign our images.
During this process I made a critical error which has resulted in forcing you to take manual steps to migrate to our newly signed images.
This applies to all Universal Blue images released before July 2, 2024. See the full announcement for instructions. LWN covered Bluefin in December, 2023.
Debian Family
-
Mike Gabriel: Polis - a FLOSS Tool for Civic Participation -- Initial Evaluation and Adaptation (episode 2/5)
Here comes the 2nd article of the 5-episode blog post series written by Guido Berhörster, member of staff at my company Fre(i)e Software GmbH.
BSD
MWL ☛ New FreeBSD Journal issue out, with my Letters column
The “We Get Letters” column of the FreeBSD Journal is my opportunity to subtweet the Sysadmin Discourse of the Day. There’s far more than one Discourse between issues but let’s be real, most of the discourse isn’t worthy of discussion.
