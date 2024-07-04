today's leftovers

Moonbase Commander, one of the very last games ever created in the SCUMM engine, is now finally supported and ready for public testing!

Although not an adventure game, Moonbase Commander, developed by Humongous Entertainment (creators of Putt-Putt, Freddi Fish, Pajama Sam, Backyard Sports, etc.) is a turn-based strategy game that isn’t like any other strategy games at its time. The main objective is to prevent your opponents from taking over a planet before you can. Its unique aim, timing of your power, and launch aspect makes this one of the most “easy-to-learn, hard-to-master” type games. You can easily spawn other hubs from your central hub, spawn collectors at the energy pools, fire projectiles at your opponents’ hubs, the list goes on! It even has a custom map editor, which allows you to create your own maps and share them with other players!

Even though the game can be played via single player Skirmishes and Challenge mode, you can also play multiplayer games either with other people online, or through other devices connected to your Local Area Network, both of which are fully supported! Just click on Multiplayer in the game’s menu and you can create a game and let your friends join! Easy as that!