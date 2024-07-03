Best Free and Open Source Software
12 Best Free and Open Source GUI-Based Calendar Software - LinuxLinks
As with countless other tools, you don’t need a proprietary hosted solution for your calendar needs. There might just be an open source project that’s a perfect fit.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 12 high quality open source graphical-based calendar software. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to manage their daily activities.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Firefly - LinuxLinks
Adobe Firefly is software which uses generative AI and simple text prompts to generate images. Its Firefly generative AI models are trained on licensed content, such as Adobe Stock, along with public domain content where copyright has expired, and images from Wikimedia.
Adobe Firefly is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend free and open source alternatives that run under Linux.
Damask - automatically set wallpaper images - LinuxLinks
Damask is a simple utility that automatically sets wallpaper images by selecting images from a variety of sources, including local files and folders.
It supports slideshows sorted randomly, by name, or by creation date.
This is free and open source software.