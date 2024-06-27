today's howtos
Linux Handbook ☛ What is an Ansible Module? How to use it?
Learn all about modules in Ansible. What are modules, why, and how they are used? Also learn about some popular Ansible commands.
Linux.org ☛ LFCS - Creating Virtual Machines in KVM
Now that we have installed the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM), if you have not done this then see LFCS -KVM Installation, we are ready to create Virtual Machines (VM).
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Install FlatPak on Ubuntu
Flatpak is a powerful desktop-focused app container platform for Linux. Learn how to install Flatpak on Ubuntu and explore its benefits today.
It's FOSS ☛ Installing MATE Desktop Environment on Ubuntu
Recently, I wrote about installing Cinnamon in Ubuntu. In this tutorial, I'll share how to install MATE desktop in Ubuntu.
I think you might have already heard of MATE desktop environment. A fork of now-dead classic GNOME 2, MATE provides the classic desktop experience with the latest applications. Soon after its release, MATE started to be considered one of the best desktop environments for Linux.
You can guess the popularity of the MATE desktop from the fact that Ubuntu MATE is one of the official Ubuntu flavors. Even Linux Mint has a MATE version.