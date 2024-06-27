Software: FOSS Weekly, Hash-o-Matic, and LibreOffice
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.26: Tiling Windows, AI Coming to Firefox, EasyOS, PDF Editing in ONLYOFFICE
AI integration is coming to Firefox. Don't get outraged yet if you are not a fan of AI creeping up in every software. It's optional and has several choices available for both local and cloud-based AI.
As I have said earlier, sooner or later, more applications will see the option of AI integration. It's just the beginning.
Carl Schwan ☛ Hash-o-Matic 1.0.1
Hash-o-Matic 1.0.1 is out! Hash-o-Matic is a tool to compare and generate checksum for your files to verify the authenticity of them. It also verify files via their use PGP signatures.
This new release of Hash-o-Matic provides updated translations and some small visual changes. In the background, the application was ported to the new QML type registration, we now support building Hash-o-Matic on Haiku and we now require released version of KDE Frameworks instead of pre-released version.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice development in 2023 – TDF’s Annual Report
In 2023, 11,272 commits were made to the LibreOffice source code, from 253 authors, in 21 repositories. We also took part in the Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code, to support student developers (This is part of The Document Foundation’s Annual Report for 2023 – we’ll post the full version here soon.)
