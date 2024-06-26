Plexamp is a special version of the standard Plex client. It has been rebuilt from the ground up to be a perfect client for playing music. Like the standard Plex client, it only supports music streamed directly from a Plex Media Server.

The advantage of using Plexamp over the normal Plex is that it has a pure focus on music, you don’t have to worry about any of your movies or tv shows cluttering up the interface and you can get straight to your music.