Pi My Life Up ☛ How to Install and Run Plexamp on the Raspberry Pi
Plexamp is a special version of the standard Plex client. It has been rebuilt from the ground up to be a perfect client for playing music. Like the standard Plex client, it only supports music streamed directly from a Plex Media Server.
The advantage of using Plexamp over the normal Plex is that it has a pure focus on music, you don’t have to worry about any of your movies or tv shows cluttering up the interface and you can get straight to your music.
Brandon ☛ Some Thoughts on Migrating Email | NOT ALL WHO WANDER ARE LOST
I thought I'd share my process in brief in case it's helpful to someone. Note up front though: It's been awhile since I did these so there might be better options available now. Also to note: I'd recommend doing this on a laptop rather than on a mobile device.
Andy Bell ☛ Front-End challenge: Eyebrow heading dots
I’m going to do this thing a little differently and start with my solution and ask for folks to come up with a better solution.
The context is a little “eyebrow” heading, but the complexity is there are decorative dots each side. I’m close — with the help of magic numbers — but I want something extremely scalable and intrinsic, ideally.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Webmin on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Webmin on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Webmin is a powerful, open-source web-based control panel that simplifies the management of Unix-like systems, including Linux. It provides a graphical interface for system administration tasks such as user account management, package management, and server configuration.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kodi on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kodi on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Kodi, formerly known as XBMC, is a popular open-source media center software that allows users to stream and enjoy their favorite movies, TV shows, music, and photos on various devices.
ID Root ☛ How To Install XAMPP on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XAMPP on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. XAMPP is a popular cross-platform web server solution stack that simplifies the process of setting up a local development environment.
