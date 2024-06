posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2024



Quoting: System76 Share COSMIC DE Branding, Alpha Release Date - OMG! Ubuntu —

But every project needs branding. Fluff to a few, but an important signpost to most. Good branding helps encapsulate and convey the ideals and tone of a project, and lend it a unique identity people can instantly recognise and come to love.

Today, COSMIC got its own.

Behold: the official COSMIC logo, work mark, slogan, and colours...