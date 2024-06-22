posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 22, 2024



Quoting: Trisquel - Linux distribution based on Ubuntu - LinuxLinks —

Trisquel Linux is a 100% free operating system without any proprietary software whatsoever. No binary-only firmware for wireless cards or proprietary drivers for AMD/ATI and NVIDIA graphics cards are included.

The distribution comes with a complete selection of programs that can be easily extended using a graphical installer. There are several editions available, including the “mini” edition for netbooks and old computers and the network based installer for custom and server installations. It’s derived from Ubuntu.

Trisquel comes ready for home and office use, and new programs are easy to find and install.