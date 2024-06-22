posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 22, 2024



Quoting: A breath of SSD air for a 10-year-old (Linux) laptop —

Two fold, if you will. The hard disk replacement went well, fast and true. No worries there. The fresh breath of speed that I expected arrived, sort of. Turns out, part of the modern bloat isn't just I/O speed, it's also the simple lack of efficiency. Now, Plasma is the leanest (major) desktop out there, so imagine how bad things are with the other environments. There's definitely room for improvement, for coding frugality, for making things simpler. Then again, paradoxically, while Linux distros are advertised as friendly and lean, they are also seemingly exclusively developed on modern systems, which explains the disconnect between expectation and end result on old hardware. Is 10 years too much? Shouldn't be. Things haven't really changed computing-wise in the last decade.

When I retired my previous desktop come its eight year of service with Windows 7/10, it was still as fast as day one. Can't say I'm seeing the same results here. When this box ran Windows 8, it was faster than what I have today with Linux. Three minutes to boot is ridiculous. SSD fixes that, but in session, things aren't lighting fast. They are just somewhat more responsive. This irks me. I have improved things considerably, with the new disk, just not quite as much as I hoped, believed and expected. All in all, an okay exercise, but the operating system problems really soured my good mood. Well, there you. A Kubuntu 24.04 coming soon.