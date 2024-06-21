posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 21, 2024



Quoting: Why Murena, the Next-Gen Privacy Tech Maker, is “Crowd-Fundraising” - Gaël Duval (blog, Murena, /e/OS my data is my data, Mandrake Linux...) —

Murena, the company that develops advanced privacy-focused technology including a pro-privacy mobile operating system /e/OS and digital workspace, is fundraising using a crowdfunding platform.

The funding operation is going pretty well, as we have reached the initial funding target in just a few hours, and we can reasonably expect to raise between 700K€ and 1M€ by the end of the campaign…

As a highly innovating startup, Murena has had to invest heavily in product development over the past few years, and this continues as new topics such as (ethical) AI are emerging. Additionally, we see a strong opportunity to expand our current range of B2C-focused products into the B2B market.