CentOS, Fedora, and Red Hat

Red Hat Quay.io was the first private container registry on the internet and began serving images back in 2013. Today, it hosts millions of images for hundreds of thousands of critical customer workloads, including Red Hat’s own product catalog.

One of the marquee features of Quay.io is free security scanning for any image that we host. This happens automatically as soon as you push an image to Quay.io. Not only does it scan your image at upload time, it also provides an up-to-date view of your vulnerabilities, no matter how long ago you pushed it. There is no need to ask Quay.io to rescan your image—that information is available whenever you request it.

This is critical, as container images typically only gather more and more vulnerabilities as they age. An old container image isn’t always a bad container image (especially if it still powers your application), but more than likely, plenty of vulnerabilities have been discovered in its libraries and base OS since you first built it. Figure 1 shows a sample security report with hundreds of vulnerabilities detected.