CentOS, Fedora, and Red Hat
-
Stephen Smoogen: Updates on the CentOS 7 EOL: 2024-06-30
I am writing this on 2024-06-20 which means according to the IRC centbot:
centbot: CentOS 7 will go EOL on 30 June, 2024 -- in 1 week,
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Week of Diversity 2024: With Joseph Gayoso
Article co-authored by Chris Idoko and Jona Azizaj
Today marks Day 4 of Fedora Week of Diversity (FWD) 2024! This exciting week-long celebration is dedicated to honoring the diverse voices, backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that enrich our vibrant Fedora community. Throughout Fedora Week of Diversity 2024, the DEI Team will be showcasing the incredible stories and journeys of our members through engaging interviews and captivating social control media spotlights. Join us in celebrating the unique contributions and talents that make Fedora Week of Diversity 2024 a truly special event!
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Week of Diversity 2024: With Chris Idoko
Today marks Day 4 of Fedora Week of Diversity (FWD) 2024! This exciting week-long celebration is dedicated to honouring the diverse voices, backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that enrich our vibrant Fedora community. Throughout Fedora Week of Diversity 2024, the DEI Team will be showcasing the incredible stories and journeys of our members through engaging interviews and captivating social control media spotlights. Join us in celebrating the unique contributions and talents that make Fedora Week of Diversity 2024 a truly special event!
Today’s Contributor Story comes from: Chris Idoko
-
Red Hat ☛ Stateful and reactive stream processing applications with Apache Kafka, Quarkus, and Angular on OpenShift
In this in-depth article, you're going to learn how to build an end-to-end reactive stream processing application using Apache Kafka as an event streaming platform, Quarkus for your backend, and a frontend written in Angular.
-
Red Hat ☛ How to find vulnerabilities across millions of Quay.io images
Red Hat Quay.io was the first private container registry on the internet and began serving images back in 2013. Today, it hosts millions of images for hundreds of thousands of critical customer workloads, including Red Hat’s own product catalog.
One of the marquee features of Quay.io is free security scanning for any image that we host. This happens automatically as soon as you push an image to Quay.io. Not only does it scan your image at upload time, it also provides an up-to-date view of your vulnerabilities, no matter how long ago you pushed it. There is no need to ask Quay.io to rescan your image—that information is available whenever you request it.
This is critical, as container images typically only gather more and more vulnerabilities as they age. An old container image isn’t always a bad container image (especially if it still powers your application), but more than likely, plenty of vulnerabilities have been discovered in its libraries and base OS since you first built it. Figure 1 shows a sample security report with hundreds of vulnerabilities detected.