Open Hardware/Modding: PCB, RP2040, Raspberry Pi GPS Stuff
Hackaday ☛ 2024 Business Card Challenge: PCB Business Cards For Everybody
PCB business cards for electronics engineers might be very much old news in our circles, but they are still cool, not seen too much in the wild, and frankly inaccessible to those in other industries. For their entry into the 2024 Business Card Challenge, [Dima Shlenkevitch] is helping a little to alleviate this by providing a set of design examples and worked costs with suppliers.
Raspberry Pi ☛ RP2040 makes Kit-Cat Klock's eyes follow you around the room
The cat’s black nose is surgically removed and replaced with a tiny camera, while the rest of the electronics are hidden inside the head. The Xiao RP2040 board is running Grove AI Vision’s object recognition component, and the servo motors move the eyes to look in the right direction when the camera picks up where a person is standing. Becky wrote a little extra code to make the servo motors move the cat’s eyes more slowly, as they previously darted rather abruptly when the camera captured a person. I also like the titbit that the camera is secured in place with UV gel nail polish.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Find My Cat: Raspberry Pi GPS tracker for pets
Sahas had four key aims for his tracking device. First, it should fit comfortably around a cat; second, the battery should be long-lasting; third, the tracking should be reliable and updated in real time; and, finally, it should be able to use GPS for positioning.