today's howtos
Data Swamp ☛ How to mount ISO or file disk images on OpenBSD
If you ever happen to mount a .iso file on OpenBSD, you may wonder how to proceed as the command mount_cd9660 requires a device name.
While the solution is entirely documented into man pages and in the official FAQ, it may not be easy to find it at first glance, especially since most operating system allow to mount an iso file in a single step where as OpenBSD requires an extra step.
University of Toronto ☛ Some things on how ZFS System Attributes are stored
To summarize, ZFS's System Attributes (SAs) are a way for ZFS to pack a somewhat arbitrary collection of additional information, such as the parent directory of things and symbolic link targets, into ZFS dnodes in a general and flexible way that doesn't hard code the specific combinations of attributes that can be used together. ZFS system attributes are normally stored in extra space in dnodes that's called the bonus buffer, but the system attributes can overflow to a spill block if necessary. I've written more about the high level side of this in my entry on ZFS SAs, but today I'm going to write up some concrete details of what you'd see when you look at a ZFS filesystem with tools like zdb.
Linux Handbook ☛ Push an Empty Commit in Git
Yes, you can totally push an empty commit in Git if you really want to. Here's how to do that.
TechRepublic ☛ Troubleshooting Linux: An Admin’s Guide
If you’re an administrator of systems, no matter the platform, you know that it’s only a matter of time before you find yourself having to troubleshoot any given problem. Sometimes the problems are really simple, so the troubleshooting is quick and painless. On other occasions, however, the problems are considerably more challenging.