Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Jamie Zawinski ☛ youtubedown help needed
In fact, I would like someone else to take over maintenance of this program. For 17 years, I have been reverse-engineering YouTube's countermeasures pretty much on my own, and I am absolutely weary of it. It brings me no joy.
-
Open Data
-
Omicron Limited ☛ Digital public archaeology: Excavating data from digs done decades ago and connecting with today's communities
Archaeology has a data management problem, and it is not unique to the Gulkana Site. U.S. federal regulations and disciplinary standards require archaeologists to preserve records of their excavations, but many of these records have never been analyzed. archaeologists refer to this problem as the "legacy data backlog."
As an example of this backlog, the Gulkana Site tells a story not only about Ahtna history and copperworking innovation, but also about the ongoing value of archaeological data to researchers and the public alike.
-
-
Databases
-
El País ☛ The ephemerality of online data: Are our photos safe?
On September 1, 2017, Tuenti — the Spanish social media network launched in 2006, which for a time was the platform par excellence for teenagers — shut down permanently. With it, the more than six billion photos that users had uploaded disappeared. The network had warned this would happen and provided users with a tool to download their albums, but there were many people who, due to forgetfulness, carelessness or not being aware of what was to come, lost those photos.
-
Anne Sturdivant ☛ A Contact page with a customized Letterbird form.
Over the weekend I signed up for Letterbird, a free contact form by the folks at Good Enough. I began configuring the options and testing out the functionality and considering how I might want to use it.
-
-
Mozilla
-
The Register UK ☛ Mozilla buys Anonym, betting privacy is compatible with ads
Essentially, Moz has bought an outfit, founded in 2022 by former Meta executives, that among other things helps
advertisers and ad networks measure how well online adverts are performing and that they are being seen by the right audiences, in a way that ideally preserves people's privacy.
Mozilla Corporation CEO Laura Chambers announced the tie-up, citing the industry shift toward more privacy-preserving ads as a rationale.
-