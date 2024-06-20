mintCast, Kubernetes, and Programming Misc.
Audiocasts/Shows
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 439.5 – Pain Points and Pitfalls
In our Innards section: GNU/Linux Pain Points: Why doesn’t GNU/Linux Just Work?
Server
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes Spotlight on SIG Node
In the world of container orchestration, Kubernetes reigns supreme, powering some of the most complex and dynamic applications across the globe. Behind the scenes, a network of Special Interest Groups (SIGs) drives Kubernetes' innovation and stability.
Programming/Development
Rlang ☛ Open Source Spotlight Recap: Tapyr (Deployment-Ready PyShiny Template)
Pasza guided us through the Tapyr framework, emphasizing its goal to simplify the development of deployment-ready PyShiny applications. Here Are The Major Takeaways: [...]
Redowan Delowar ☛ I kind of like rebasing
Julia Evans explores the pros and cons of rebasing in detail here2. Also, squashing commits is just one of the many things that you can do with the rebase command. Here, I just wanted to document my daily rebasing workflow where I mostly rename, squash, or fixup commits.
Clayton Errington ☛ Skipping the CI Build on commit
Working with continuous integration services like Vercel that can watch for a git commit to your repository, then build your static website and host it for you is a great thing. However, there are times when you need to send an update but not trigger a new build.
Karl Seguin ☛ Zig's std.json.parseFromSlice and std.json.Parsed(T)
This code has two bugs: a dangling pointer and memory leak. Because the use of a dangling pointer is an undefined behavior, this code may or may not crash on the last line of main (which tries to print db_path), but it definitely will report a memory leak.
University of Toronto ☛ Go's 'range over functions' iterators and avoiding iteration errors
Go is working on allowing people to range-over function iterators, and currently this is scheduled to be in Go 1.23, due out this summer (see issue 61405 and issue 61897). The actual implementation is somewhat baroque and some people have been unhappy about that (for example). My view is that this is about bringing user-written container types closer to parity with the special language container types, but recently another view of this occurred to me.
