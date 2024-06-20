posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 20, 2024



Quoting: I've used Linux for 30 years. Here are 5 reasons why I'll never switch to Windows or MacOS | ZDNET —

I started using Linux back in 1997. I had been using Windows 95 and found it to be, well, unreliable. Although I wound up tossing myself into the open-source deep end without a lifeboat, it didn't take me long to realize I'd found my "forever OS."

But why? What makes Linux so special for me that I wouldn't even consider making the switch to either MacOS or Windows as my primary OS? Even though I do use MacOS for certain tasks (such as video editing), there's not been one instance when I considered making the permanent switch. As for Windows, well, every time I have to touch that operating system, I'm reminded why I never liked it from the beginning.

Why don't we get to the method behind my madness?

Are you ready?