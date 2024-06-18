today's leftovers
Slashdot ☛ 2024-06-09 [Older] T2 Linux 24.6 Goes Desktop with Integrated Windows Binary Support
Applications
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 8 Best GNU/Linux Partition Managers Reviewed and Compared
Linux is an amazing operating system in this present age. The most important benefit of this system is that it comes for free, and you can use any open-source software here. The use of the desktop system is wonderful, and its increased popularity has resulted in its professional use on different platforms.
Instructionals/Technical
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 20 Essential Things to Know if You’re on a Nginx Web Server
Nginx Web Server is one of the two most widely used web servers in the world. It cemented its position as the perfect web server application since its inception 15 years ago.
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Red Hat Official ☛ 2024-06-13 [Older] What is Red Hat OpenShift? A cooking story.
Open Hardware/Modding
Raspberry Pi goes public with IPO on London Stock Exchange
This week in Linux, Raspberry Pi went public on the London Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol RPI and this IPO was a successful one.
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2024-06-09 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (23/2024): It All Adds Up
