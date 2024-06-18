I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Cinnamon 6.2 looks like a smaller release than Cinnamon 6.0 as it only introduces a few changes like greeter badges for Cinnamon sessions, the ability to show the search bar by default in the app chooser dialog, new screen lock delay options for 5 and 10 seconds, and improved support for Flatpak apps.