Programming Leftovers
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 20 Best C Programming Books That Every Programmer Should Read
C language is profoundly convenient and is utilized for scripting framework applications. C is a universally useful programming language; it can proficiently take a shot at big business applications.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Pair Programming: The Ubuntu Way
At our core, we believe in Ubuntu: “I am what I am because of who we all are.” This philosophy of interconnectedness is woven into everything we do, including how we approach software development. This belief in our interconnectedness extends to how we build software.
-
Rlang ☛ {alone} v0.4 is now available
Alone Australia season 2 has finished and is now available in the package and ready for analysis.
-
Rlang ☛ The 6 Most Fundamental Functions for Data Cleaning with R
In this blog post I’m going to show you the six most fundamental functions for your data cleaning journey. And as always, you can watch the video version of this blog post on YouTube: [...]