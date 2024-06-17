CloudNativePG 1.23.2, 1.22.4 and 1.21.6 Released; Load Data from PostgreSQL to Snowflake Using Estuary Flow

The CloudNativePG Community is thrilled to announce a new update for the CloudNativePG Operator, now available for the supported versions 1.23, 1.22, and 1.21.

Thanks to comprehensive refactoring and enhancement activities, we've significantly improved the reliability of our automated End-to-End (E2E) tests. With contributions from EDB, we've tested the operator on all major cloud providers, identified several defects, and resolved them in these new releases, ensuring a more stable and resilient software.