CloudNativePG 1.23.2, 1.22.4 and 1.21.6 Released; Load Data from PostgreSQL to Snowflake Using Estuary Flow
CloudNativePG 1.23.2, 1.22.4 and 1.21.6 Released!
The CloudNativePG Community is thrilled to announce a new update for the CloudNativePG Operator, now available for the supported versions 1.23, 1.22, and 1.21.
Thanks to comprehensive refactoring and enhancement activities, we've significantly improved the reliability of our automated End-to-End (E2E) tests. With contributions from EDB, we've tested the operator on all major cloud providers, identified several defects, and resolved them in these new releases, ensuring a more stable and resilient software.
Load Data from PostgreSQL to Snowflake Using Estuary Flow
We are happy to share that you can easily load data from Postgres to Snowflake using Estuary.
Estuary Flow is a game-changer, offering real-time, reliable change data capture (CDC) and seamless batch data movement in a single pipeline. Whether you're powering analytics, operations, or AI, Estuary Flow's speed, reliability, and flexibility are unmatched.