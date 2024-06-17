today's howtos
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to use SSH on Android with JuiceSSH
SSH is a great way to securely connect to a remote machine and run commands as if you were there. We can even do it from our Android device, and we show you how! In this how to we’ll install JuiceSSH on our Android smartphone and learn how to make a connection to a Raspberry Pi 5 on our home network.
University of Toronto ☛ We don't know what's happening on our networks
In some organizations, a foundational principle of their network security (both internal and external) is that you should know about everything that is happening on the network. No program, no network service, no system should be accepting or sending unknown network traffic, and you should be able to completely inventory your expected traffic patterns. In some environments, this will include not just protocol level knowledge but also things like what DNS names should be being looked up. This detailed knowledge is obviously great for network security and for detecting intrusions; unexpected network traffic can be used to trigger investigations and maybe alerts.
Lev Lazinskiy ☛ My Custom Miniflux CSS Theme
My miniflux theme, its so simple but I love reading feeds with miniflux with this theme now. I liked it so much that I updated the theme of this site to look the same.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Snap on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Snap on Fedora 40. Snap packages are self-contained software bundles that include all the necessary dependencies and libraries required for an application to run. Unlike traditional package managers, Snap packages are designed to work across multiple GNU/Linux distributions, ensuring consistent behavior and reducing compatibility issues.
How to install JSON Server in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Linux
If you want to create a mock RESTful API to test your front-end code without setting up a full back-end environment then a JSON server will help you a lot.
Document Foundation ☛ Announcing the Impress Guide 24.2
The Documentation Team is proud to announce the immediate availability of the Impress Guide 24.2. The Impress Guide 24.2 update was coordinated by Peter Schofield, with assistance of Olivier Hallot and B. Antonio Fernandez, and is based on the Impress Guide 7.6.
Linux Handbook ☛ firewalld-cmd Command Examples
The firewall-cmd command line tool lets you interact and manage the firewalld firewall in Linux. Here's how to use this command.
Linux Handbook ☛ Chapter 4: Understanding Docker Images
nixCraft ☛ lnav – Awesome terminal log file viewer for GNU/Linux and Unix
It is no secret that whether you are a developer or sysadmin, you need to use log files to troubleshoot errors on your GNU/Linux and Unix systems. You use tools like grep, tail, cat, or journalctl to view log files. However, you may need help with so many log files. These essential Unix tools are suitable for basic text but fall short when dealing with many log files. You can get tired from sifting through endless lines of log files. The lnav utility is here to the rescue! It is a powerful log file viewer that goes beyond the basics. It understands your logs by identifying timestamps, log levels, and other vital details. You can run SQLite SQL queries against your standard log files and build reports for your needs.
Installing Node.js and NPM on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Linux
Node.js along with its package manager called NPM can easily be installed on Ubuntu 24.04 or any other version, here in this article we learn how to get it.
Barry Kauler ☛ How to update Kirkstone to Scarthgap 6.0
This information is for after EasyOS Scarthga-series 6.0 is released. Don't try it with 5.93 (6.0-RC1).
It currently works, just a problem with the theme. Intend to fix it before releasing 6.0. Right now it is 2.30am, so posting this how-to and will investigate how to fix tomorrow afternoon.
Transitioning from the Kirkstone-series to Scarthgap-series cannot be done via the desktop "update" icon; it has to be done manually. Very simple; all that you have to do is copy those three files.
Network World ☛ How to print from the Linux command line: double-sided, landscape and more
There's a lot more to printing from the Linux command line than the lp command. Check out some of the many available options.
Getting your Linux system to send print jobs to your local printer might seem like a challenge, especially when you want to print double-sided or in landscape mode, but it’s really a lot easier than you might imagine.
Network World ☛ Converting between uppercase and lowercase on the Linux command line
Converting text between uppercase and lowercase can be very tedious, especially when you want to avoid inadvertent misspellings. Fortunately, Linux provides a handful of commands that can make the job very easy.
Network World ☛ Pipe viewer: Using the pv command on Linux
The pv command is especially helpful when you are running tasks that take a long time to complete and you want some feedback that displays your progress.
Use advanced DHCP logging techniques for troubleshooting
This guide helps admins solve problems on the network by explaining how to work with recorded activity in logs and set up an archival system to examine older incidents.