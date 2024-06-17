Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Free Software Security Podcast, Lunduke Journal, This Week in GNU/Linux
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ So Long sudo | LINUX Unplugged 567 [Ed: JupiterMedia ☛ Direct here]
Your GNU/Linux box is a-changin'. systemd has a huge new release; we'll get into the most impressive features, including the new sudo replacement. Plus, our thoughts on the new GNU/Linux Arm laptops that are just around the corner.
-
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Free Software Security Podcast Episode 433 – Should OpenSSH block misbehaving clients?
Josh and Kurt talk about a new proposal from OpenSSH to add a timeout to penalize clients misbehaving. But this then brings up the typical security conversation of “if it’s not perfect we shouldn’t do it”.
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Last week at The Lunduke Journal (June 9 - June 15, 2024)
Firefox! Russia! WWDC! Open Source A.I.!
-
Tux Digital ☛ This week in GNU/Linux 267: Raspberry Pi IPO, Tuxedo Snapdragon Laptop, Valve Lawsuit, openSUSE Leap & more GNU/Linux news
This Week in GNU/Linux we saw some big releases from openSUSE, Mozilla, and more. We’re also going to take a look at a new prototype laptop from TUXEDO Computers that I am very excited about.