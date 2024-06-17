Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Free Software Security Podcast, Lunduke Journal, This Week in GNU/Linux

IBASE Technology Inc has announced the release of its first ultra-compact 2.5″ single board computer, the IB200, specifically engineered for edge computing environments. The IB200 leverages the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series, providing enhanced graphics processing capabilities, ideal for applications requiring high computational power in a small form factor.

The June 2024 release of DietPi v9.5 introduces exciting new features, significant enhancements, and bug fixes to ensure a more robust and streamlined experience for users of various single-board computers. This version includes the introduction of a new software package, Forgejo, alongside updates tailored to enhance compatibility and performance.

Powered by the Rockchip RK3566 processor, the PineTab2 integrates four Cortex-A55 64-bit ARM cores running at 1.8 GHz, alongside a MALI-G52 GPU. It is currently available in one configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Powered by the ESP32-S3 FN4R2 microcontroller, the T-Glass includes 4MB of flash memory and 2MB of PSRAM. It supports the latest wireless protocols to ensure seamless connectivity. Onboard features such as a microphone, Real-Time Clock, and a touch button enhance user interaction.

Cinnamon 6.2 looks like a smaller release than Cinnamon 6.0 as it only introduces a few changes like greeter badges for Cinnamon sessions, the ability to show the search bar by default in the app chooser dialog, new screen lock delay options for 5 and 10 seconds, and improved support for Flatpak apps.