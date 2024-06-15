posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2024



Quoting: Adélie Linux is an Intriguing Independent Distribution —

You know, in the sea of Debian/Fedora-based Linux distributions, whenever I come across independent Linux distros that are built from scratch, I always tend to get curious, with only one question in mind: What's different?

Adélie Linux is one such distro, a lightweight Linux distribution that caters to a wide variety of platforms, whether it is a desktop, clusters, or a server.