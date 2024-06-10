today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ OpenSSH can chose (or force) the 'shell' used for a specific SSH key
If you ran 'ssh u@h echo hi', then the command will be run with a $SSH_ORIGINAL_COMMAND that contains 'echo hi'. If you just ran 'ssh u@h', there will be no $SSH_ORIGINAL_COMMAND in the command's environment. This means that if you simply use a shell as your 'command=', it will only half work. You can do 'ssh u@h' and get a shell environment, but it won't be a login shell, while 'ssh u@h echo hi' won't work at all (it will typically hang). And in both cases, '$SHELL' will be your /etc/passwd login shell. To use this to selectively change your login shell based on the SSH key you use to authenticate, you'll need a cover script.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Proton Pass Password Manager on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Proton Pass Password Manage on Fedora 40. Password managers like Proton Pass provide a secure and convenient solution for generating, storing, and managing your passwords across various devices and platforms.
ID Root ☛ How To Install DuckDB on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install DuckDB on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. DuckDB is a powerful, open-source, in-memory SQL database management system designed for fast analytical processing. It offers a unique combination of simplicity, performance, and flexibility, making it an attractive choice for data analysts and developers alike.
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install DEB File in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Need to install a DEB file in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS? Our guide offers simple steps for GUI and command line methods.
CNX Software ☛ How to repair/replace a WiFi antenna in a mini PC
In this short tutorial, we’ll show how to repair/replace a WiFi antenna in a mini PC. We’ll use GEEKOM A8 Mini PC as a test device because one of its WiFi antennas is attached to the top plastic cover, and it may potentially get damaged when the user opens the case to change or upgrade the SSD or memory sticks.
H2S Media ☛ How to Install ISC-Kea DHCP Server on Ubuntu 24.04 Linux
Start deploying your customized DHCP system by installing ISC KEA DHCP server on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Linux.
TecAdmin ☛ Managing Terraform State File on S3
Terraform is a tool that helps you manage your cloud infrastructure. It keeps track of the resources it creates using a file called the “state file”. This guide will show you how to store this state file on S3, which is a storage service by Amazon Web Services (AWS).
peppe8o ☛ Self-Hosted, Private Cloud with Raspberry PI and Cosmos Cloud
This tutorial will show you how to use Raspberry PI with Cosmos Cloud to create your self-hosted [...]
The New Stack ☛ Linux Skills: Manage System Services
Services are long-running applications that provide functionality to users, the local system or remote systems. Services enable most of the network capabilities we take for granted today. Examples of services include the transfer of email, web pages, print jobs, file sharing and more.
System administrators are responsible for service management on Linux devices. These tasks include configuration, startup options, security, etc.
You will need a functional Linux distribution to work with the service management examples below. You may use a physical or virtual computer, and any distribution should work. Note that some distributions include different tools from others. The tools described here are found on most Linux distros.