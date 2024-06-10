today''s howtos

If you ran 'ssh u@h echo hi', then the command will be run with a $SSH_ORIGINAL_COMMAND that contains 'echo hi'. If you just ran 'ssh u@h', there will be no $SSH_ORIGINAL_COMMAND in the command's environment. This means that if you simply use a shell as your 'command=', it will only half work. You can do 'ssh u@h' and get a shell environment, but it won't be a login shell, while 'ssh u@h echo hi' won't work at all (it will typically hang). And in both cases, '$SHELL' will be your /etc/passwd login shell. To use this to selectively change your login shell based on the SSH key you use to authenticate, you'll need a cover script.