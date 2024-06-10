Timur Kristóf's Work on Shaders

This is a long-awaited update to the previous mesh shading related posts. RDNA3 brings many interesting improvements to the hardware which simplify how mesh shaders work.

Reminder: main limitation of mesh shading on RDNA2

RDNA2 already supported mesh and task shaders, but mesh shaders had a big caveat regarding how outputs work: each shader invocation could only really write up to 1 vertex and 1 primitive, which meant that the shader compiler had to work around that to implement the programming model of the mesh shading API.

On RDNA2 the shader compiler had to: [...]