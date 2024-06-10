Security Leftovers
-
The Register UK ☛ Why Akira could be the next big thing in ransomware [Ed: Windows TCO]
While much of what it does is exploit well-known vulnerabilities, some of Akira's tactics are less common in the ransomware world, which makes it easier to spot and remediate if you know what you're looking for. For example, Akira relies on FTP to exfiltrate files, Small said, noting FTP isn't that common a tool for ransomware groups.
-
SANS ☛ Attacker Probing for New PHP Vulnerablity CVE-2024-4577, (Sun, Jun 9th)
Our honeypots have detected the first probes for CVE-2024-4577. This vulnerability was originally discovered by Orange Tsai on Friday (June 7th) [...]
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Office 2007 infosec researcher recalls panic after major bug announcement turned out to be a false positive
Former eEye researcher Greg Linares and team scrambled to find an Office 2007 vulnerability after their first heralded bug turned out to be a false positive.
-
Help Net Security ☛ High-risk Atlassian Confluence RCE fixed, PoC available (CVE-2024-21683)
If you’re self-hosting an Atlassian Confluence Server or Data Center installation, you should upgrade to the latest available version to fix a high-severity RCE flaw (CVE-2024-21683) for which a PoC and technical details are already public.
-
Kaspersky releases free malware scanner for Linux [Ed: Probably adding a lot more risk than it reduces]
Cybercriminals aren’t ignoring Linux-based devices, which becomes evident when looking at some of the recent examples of malware targeting this operating system: a Linux implant for the DinodasRAT malware — also known as XDealer; or a backdoor in the Trojanized version of Free Download Manager. To help Linux users stay protected from developing cyberthreats, Kaspersky released a dedicated free product that allows users to check Linux computers for current threats — Kaspersky Virus Removal Tool for Linux.
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
Deccan Chronicle ☛ Alert for Android users: CERT-In issues High severity warning
Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the nodal agency that deals with cyber security incidents in the country has issued a 'High' severity warning to Android users. The Cyber security regulator has identified multiple vulnerabilities in the mobile operating system. Android versions 12, 12L, 13 and 14 are found with the said flaws. This warning applies to both mobile and tablet users.
-