Kubuntu Focus unveils Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2 Linux laptops

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2024



Kubuntu Focus has unveiled its latest offerings, the Focus Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2 laptops, now available with the latest enhancements from Kubuntu 24.04 LTS. Developed in collaboration with Carbon Systems, these laptops combine high-quality hardware with Kubuntu's renowned tuning and support to ensure optimal performance and user experience.

The new Ir16 GEN 2 is designed for enduring the demands of long workdays. It is equipped with a powerful 80Wh battery, encased in a robust magnesium alloy body. The laptop features a 16-inch 100 percent sRGB LED IPS display, offering a resolution of 2560×1600 at a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a brightness of 450 nits. With a 90Hz refresh rate, the visuals are not only vibrant but also buttery smooth. The inclusion of a 10-key numpad further enhances its functionality, making it an excellent choice for professionals.