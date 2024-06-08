Web Browsers Leftovers
Daniel Stenberg ☛ bye bye hosting c-ares web
At some point during 2003, my friend Bjørn Reese (from Dancer) and I were discussing back and forth and planning to maybe create our own asynchronous DNS/name resolver library. We felt that the synchronous Hey Hi (AI) provided by gethostname() and getaddrinfo() were too limiting in for example curl.
Chromium
Google ☛ How Chrome achieved the highest score ever on Speedometer 3
Today’s The Fast and the Curious post explores how Chrome achieved the highest score on the new Speedometer 3.0, an upgraded browser benchmarking tool to optimize the performance of Web applications.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Firefox tips and tricks for gamers
Once my work day is over and my baby is asleep, there’s nothing I love more than settling in with my weighted blanket, grabbing some pillows, and playing video games. I don’t get to play video games as much as I’d like to anymore, so I need every tool at my disposal working for me to make sure I can maximize my time. I reached out to my fellow gamers here at Mozilla, and here’s how we use Firefox to help us game.
Don Marti: some good recent links
Just in case you have a script for finding interesting links, here are some links from mine…
Parable of the Sofa
It seems blindingly obvious that an economy with a higher proportion of lifestyle businesses is going to be more resilient, more humane, and immensely more pleasant than the one that the Leaders Of Industry are trying to build. How would we get there from here?
Lord Kelvin and His Analog Computer
On Thomson’s tide-predicting machine, each of 10 components was associated with a specific tidal constituent and had its own gearing to set the amplitude. The components were geared together so that their periods were proportional to the periods of the tidal constituents. A single crank turned all of the gears simultaneously, having the effect of summing each of the cosine curves.
