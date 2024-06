3 Years Ago

THREE days from now this site turns 20, so we look back 3 years and recall news like this about GNOME 40.

The GNU/Linux desktop may not be thriving, but it has grown a lot in terms of worldwide adoption, especially over the past few years.

One can hope that 3 years from now GNU/Linux will already be used by about 1 in 10 (maybe 1 in 5) PC users. █