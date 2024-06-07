Software: Ruqola, WordPress, Betterfox, Mesa
Ruqola 2.2.0
Ruqola 2.2.0 is a feature and bugfix release of the Rocket.chat app.
WordPress 6.5.4 Maintenance Release
WordPress 6.5.4 is now available!This minor release features 5 bug fixes in Core. You can review a summary of the maintenance updates in this release by reading the Release Candidate announcement. WordPress 6.5.4 is a short-cycle release. The next major release will be version 6.6 planned for July 2024.
Betterfox: Enhancing Your Firefox Experience
In the world of web browsers, customization and privacy are two aspects that users value greatly. Mozilla Firefox, known for its flexibility and focus on user privacy, allows for extensive customization. One such customization project that has gained attention is Betterfox, a set of configuration tweaks designed to enhance the Firefox browsing experience. Let’s dive into what Betterfox is and how it can help you get the most out of Firefox.
mesa 24.1.1
Hello everyone,
The bugfix release 24.1.1 is now available.
If you find any issues, please report them here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new
The next bugfix release is due in two weeks, on June 19th.
Cheers, Eric
