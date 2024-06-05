Conrad will continue leading the efforts to k8s-ize our production infrastructure. Our AMS datacenter installation was provisioned with k8s in mind, rather than with the parameters we used for our earlier libvirt-based infrastructure. As a temporary measure, we have bolted our libvirt approach onto the servers we have installed here, but we are planning on gradually migrating our deployment to a k8s-based approach which is better suited to the infrastructure we have provisioned, as well as (hopefully) being more robust and scalable, meeting the original objectives of our k8s research. We have migrated our large persistent storage system to Ceph, and are working on moving our API and web services into k8s one at a time.

Then there is the matter of “tech debt”. SourceHut’s codebase traces its lineage directly to our early prototypes, and there are many design choices and bright ideas which are not so bright in hindsight. We had initially planned to work on paying down tech debt between the “beta” and “full production” phases of SourceHut’s development lifecycle, but these areas are causing us enough headache that we have made the decision to spend some time reducing our tech debt today. In particular, we have the following goals: [...]