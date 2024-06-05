Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

One way to solve this is with a "Remote Control Finger". We had an Arduino IDE compatible D1 Mini and a hobby servo motor already in the parts box so these acted as the main ingredients for the build. The "Remote Control Finger" works stand alone when you are on your Local Area Network (LAN) and you just have the rig in the basement, or attic, or antenna shack. If you are anyway from your LAN it assumes you are running a VPN which if you are a serious FlexRadio remote user you already are doing or should really consider doing. The D1 Mini boots up as a webserver and presents these options: