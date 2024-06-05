Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ Mekotronics R57 – A Rockchip RK3576 Edge Hey Hi (AI) fanless mini PC with HDMI input/output, dual GbE, RS232, RS485, DIO…
Mekotronics R57 is a fanless edge Hey Hi (AI) mini PC powered by a Rockchip RK3576 octa-core Cortex-A72/A53 SoC with a 6 TOPS NPU, 4GB LPDDR5, a 32GB eMMC flash, and features such as RS485 and dual gigabit Ethernet that makes it suitable for industrial automation. I initially thought it was a cost-down version of the Mekotronics R58 mini PC that I reviewed with Android 12 as my first ever Rockchip RK3588 device.
-
Hackaday ☛ ATtiny85 Mouse Jiggler Lets You Take A Break
The good news is that more and more people are working from home these days. The bad news is that some of the more draconian employers out there aren’t too happy about it, to the point of using spyware software to keep tabs on their workers. Better make that bathroom break quick — Big Brother is watching!
-
CNX Software ☛ GCT GDM7243SL is a dual-core RISC-V 5G/4G LTE modem with support for NTN, NB-IoT, LTE Cat M, Cat1bis, Cat1 and/or Cat4
CT Semiconductor Holding GDM7243SL is a multi-mode 5G/4G LTE IoT modem with two 400 MHz RISC-V cores capable of operating in Cat 4, Cat 1bis, Cat M1, Cat NB1/NB2 (NB-IoT) and non-terrestrial networks (NTN) in order to work anywhere on earth. If I remember correctly, one of the first commercial RISC-V SoCs I saw was a storage controller from Western Digital introduced in 2019.
-
Adafruit ☛ Making a remote control finger with an ESP8266 and a servo motor
Ever need to have physical access to a button or switch at your house when you are nowhere near your house? Sometimes you really really, really need to cycle the power or even more importantly “Press and Hold” the power button for a reboot.
-
WhiskeyTangoHotel ☛ WhiskeyTangoHotel.Com: "Remote Control Finger" for FlexRadio (or any button)
One way to solve this is with a "Remote Control Finger". We had an Arduino IDE compatible D1 Mini and a hobby servo motor already in the parts box so these acted as the main ingredients for the build. The "Remote Control Finger" works stand alone when you are on your Local Area Network (LAN) and you just have the rig in the basement, or attic, or antenna shack. If you are anyway from your LAN it assumes you are running a VPN which if you are a serious FlexRadio remote user you already are doing or should really consider doing. The D1 Mini boots up as a webserver and presents these options:
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ Testing Raspberry Pi's AI Kit - 13 TOPS for $70
The Hailo-8L's claim to fame is 3-4 TOPS/W efficiency, which, along with the Pi's 3-4W idle power consumption, puts it alongside Nvidia's edge devices like the Jetson Orin in terms of TOPS/$ and TOPS/W for price and efficiency.
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ Another New Kit From Raspberry Pi!
It feels like we were just here last month... Oh wait, that's true! This time, we are happy to announce the new Raspberry Pi AI Kit is now available for pre-order! This kit easily fits atop your Raspberry Pi 5 and allows it access some pretty impressive AI capabilities. We're sure you are as excited as we are to get a closer look at this kit, so let's jump in and take a closer look!
-
Arduino ☛ A beautiful custom calculator built with IV-12 VFD tubes
Nixie tubes have been the go-to option for makers looking for retro display aesthetics for many years, because their distinct orange glow carries a lot of vintage appeal. But VFD (vacuum fluorescent display) tubes have been gaining in popularity recently and have different — though similar — appeal. Oskar took advantage of IV-12 VFD tubes to build this beautiful custom calculator.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Running My Own Mars Rover With This Arduino Kit
My summer is going well with these DIY robotics kits.