Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Medevel ☛ Beyond Websites: Disseminate's Novel Approach to Static Site Generation Free and Open-source
Disseminate - is Not your Typical Website Static Generator [...]
-
Stefan Zweifel ☛ How I use Shiki in Eleventy
When I migrated to Eleventy one crucial feature I wanted to keep was the server-rendered code blocks.
-
Mozilla
-
Mozilla ☛ The Mozilla Blog: Building open, private Hey Hi (AI) with the Mozilla Builders Accelerator
AI tools are more accessible than ever. Big tech companies have made this possible, but their focus on growth and monetization prioritizes large-scale products. This leaves smaller Hey Hi (AI) projects in the shadows, despite their potential to better serve individual needs.
-
Andre Alves Garzia ☛ Adding Google Web search to Firefox
Recently I read this blog post which highlights some bad practices by Google and also provides a way to make the new web search results tab the default search provider for Vivaldi browser.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 842
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 842 for the week of May 26 – June 1, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 842
-
-
BSD
-
Undeadly ☛ dhcp6leased(8) imported to -current
dhcp6leased(8) is now hooked to the build.
It is reasonably common for ISPs to utilise PD for residential and SOHO services, so this development is quite a milestone, as it marks the first time that clients (of such providers) can get their IPv6 setup fully working using the base system. [Hitherto, supporting PD has required the use of a port, generally net/dhcpcd.]
-