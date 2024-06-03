posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 03, 2024



Quoting: Fedora Approves Exception for macOS Binaries in Asahi-Installer —

The Asahi Remix project is crucial for Fedora as it helps spread the operating system more broadly, allowing anyone with an Apple Silicon device to install Fedora Linux on it.

In light of this, the asahi-installer is essential for allowing this to happen. It is divided into two segments: a macOS tool that facilitates the actual installation and a Python module responsible for extracting and correctly placing firmware.

However, due to technical constraints, the macOS tool requires prebuilt binaries of Python and libffi, both of which are available as prebuilt binaries outside the Fedora ecosystem.