April/May in KDE Itinerary

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 01, 2024,

updated Jun 01, 2024



Since the last summary of what happened around KDE Itinerary two month ago we shipped Transitous support, integrated a new import staging area, enabled creating entries from OSM elements and much more.

Transitous support

The 24.05 releases shipped with Transitous support enabled by default for the first time. Transitous is a community-run free and open public transport routing service.

