The dead weight of packages in Gentoo

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 01, 2024



You’ve probably noticed it already: Gentoo developers are overwhelmed. There is a lot of unresolved bugs. There is a lot of unmaintained packages. There is a lot of open pull requests. This is all true, but it’s all part of a larger problem, and a problem that doesn’t affect Gentoo alone.

It’s a problem that any major project is going to face sooner or later, and especially a project that’s almost entirely relying on volunteer work. It’s a problem of bitrot, of different focus, of energy deficit. And it is a very hard problem to solve.

