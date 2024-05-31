The GNOME 5 Year plan: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, - Nonexistent PowerPoint Slides
The GNOME Foundation -- the organization behind the Desktop Environment used by nearly every Enterprise Linux company -- has had a pretty wild ride as of late.
First they hired a new Executive Director, who was previously a "Professional Shaman" (a fact they immediately worked to hide... which was... you know... weird). Then it becomes clear that they were in incredibly dire financial straits and needed to implement an emergency spending freeze.
No ifs, ands, or buts about it, the GNOME Foundation is having a rough go of it.
But, fear not! For the GNOME Foundation's Board of Directors has announced a draft of a glorioius "Five Year Strategic Plan", painstakingly designed to solve their financial woes and get GNOME back on the right track.