Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Thunderbird ☛ Maximize Your Day: Time Blocking with Thunderbird
This might be unexpected coming from an email app developer, but hear us out: we want you to spend the least amount of time possible in your inbox.
The Thunderbird Team wants to help you manage your most precious, nonrenewable resource: your time. This post kicks off a series of Thunderbird tips and tricks focusing on our favorite time management and productivity advice.
When we asked Director of Product, Ryan Sipes, what time management strategy he wanted to share first, he said time blocking. Time blocking is a favorite of author and productivity guru Cal Newport. This technique schedules your entire day to minimize focus-stealing activities and maximize deep work that requires your full attention.
[Old] University of Michigan ☛ Privilege Separated OpenSSH
We use an unprivileged child process to contain and restrict the effects of programming errors. A bug in the unprivileged child process does not result in a system compromise. In other words, the goal is complete privilege separation within in OpenSSH.
Privilege separation uses two processes: The privileged parent process that monitors the progress of the unprivileged child process. The child process is unprivileged. This is achieved by changing its uid/gid to an unused user and restricting its file system access via chroot() to /var/empty. It is the only process that processes network data. The privileged parent can be modelled by a very small finite-state machine so that it is easy to reason about the code that is being executed with privileges.
Linux Links ☛ Tauon now releases its 10 year development anniversary edition
Tauon is billed as the music player of today! It's that and more. A superb music player with every feature under the sun.
Events
Bootlin ☛ Back from the Embededded GNU/Linux Conference: selection of talks #2
After a first episode, our series of blog posts with our selection of talks we liked at the latest Embedded GNU/Linux Conference continues. Read on to discover 4 more talks that we enjoyed, and decided to summarize and highlight for you.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Here’s what we’re working on in Firefox
Last week we shared a number of updates with our community of users, and now we want to share them here: [...]
Content Management Systems (CMS)
LWN ☛ A plea for more thoughtful comments [Ed: "Blog" comments becoming a liability. Duh.]
When redesigning the LWN site in 2002, we thought long and hard about
whether the ability to post comments should be part of it; LWN had not
offered that feature for the first four years of its existence. There were
already plenty of examples of how comments can go bad by then, but we
decided to trust our readers to keep things under control. Much of the
time, that trust has proved justified, but there have been times where
things have not gone so well. This time is quickly becoming one of those others.
