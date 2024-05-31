Systemd-Free and Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.5 Is Here with Mesa 24.1, NVIDIA 555
Still powered by the Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.8 kernel series and using the KDE Plasma 5.27.11 desktop environment, along with the KDE Frameworks 5.115 software suite, Nitrux 3.5 includes the latest Mesa 24.1 open-source graphics stack and the beta version of the upcoming NVIDIA 555 proprietary graphics driver series.
One interesting thing in Nitrux 3.5 is that Nitrux's OpenRC configuration has been updated to include a new run level called “async”, which is designed to defer the initialization of non-essential services to a run level that starts in parallel with the default run level, thus improving boot time.