posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 31, 2024



Quoting: NethSecurity 8.0 Open Source Linux Firewall Released —

NethSecurity, a downstream rebuild of OpenWrt and successor to the NethServer 7 firewall suite, has announced the release of its highly anticipated version 8.0, marking the project’s first stable release.

If you are unfamiliar with the project, here is more information about it. NethSecurity is a comprehensive UTM (Unified Threat Management) open-source Linux-based firewall solution designed primarily for small and medium-sized businesses.

It offers a robust suite of security features, including stateful packet inspection, deep packet inspection (DPI), VPN services, traffic shaping, and more. These features are accompanied by an intuitive web interface for easy configuration and management, making working with it a breeze.