posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 31, 2024



Quoting: Linux May Be the Best Way to Avoid the AI Nightmare —

The answer to this has long been Linux, an open-source operating system that can be as private and locked down as you want it. The problem is that it hasn't ever been particularly user-friendly. Historically, just installing a new app required opening up a terminal window—those white-on-black text windows that hackers use in the movies—and tapping in arcane commands.

But in recent years, a lot has changed. It's possible to buy computers with Linux already installed, but even better, it's easy to install it on the computer you currently own. In fact, you can try it out without erasing a single thing about your existing setup.