Caddy 2.8 Web Server Is Here with Many Improvements
Caddy 2.8, a powerful cross-platform open-source web and reverse proxy server written in Go, has been officially released.
This release boasts numerous enhancements, including support for ACME Renewal Information (ARI), proxying to backends over HTTP/3, and significant improvements in its core dependencies, such as ACMEz and CertMagic.
Moreover, Caddy 2.8 also deprecates older features and introduces a few notable breaking changes, requiring developers to update their configurations.
One of the most critical updates is the change in handling certificates. Previously, Caddy automatically used Let’s Encrypt and ZeroSSL for certificates without requiring configuration.