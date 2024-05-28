Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Delayed Series About Dr. Richard Stallman
A lot of the attacks on him boil down to petty things
-
A 3-Year Campaign to Coerce/Intimidate Us Into Censorship: Targeting Several Webhosts (in Collaboration and Conjunction With Mentally-Ill Flunkies)
Every attempt to nuke the current hosting failed, but it's still worth noting
-
Google: We Don't Have Source Diversity, But We Have Chatbot Spew in Place of Sources (and It's Not Even Accurate)
Search engines and news search never looked this bad...
-
[Meme] Security is Not a Failure to Boot (or Illusion of Security Due to 'Unknown' System)
Red Hat is largely responsible for this mess
-
What is Secure Boot?
Security means the user feels safe and secure - i.e. confident that the machine would continue to work following a reboot or a system upgrade (or kernel upgrade)
-
Links 27/05/2024: Chatbots Generate Hateful Output, TPM Performance Scrutinised
Links for the day
-
David Heinemeier Hansson (DHH) Realises What He Should Have Decades Ago
seeing that DHH is moving away from Apple is kind of a big deal
New
-
[Meme] Elephant in the Asian Room
With ChromeOS included GNU/Linux is at 6% across Asia
-
GNU/Linux in Bangladesh Up From 0.5% to Over 4% (Windows Slid From 95% to 18%)
Bangladesh is one of the world's most densely-populated countries
-
Links 27/05/2024: One Month Left for ICQ, More Openwashing Highlighted
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 27/05/2024: Back to GNU/Linux, Librem 5 Assessed
Links for the day
-
StatCounter (or statCounter) Has Mostly Recovered From a Day's Downtime (Malfunction)
Some of the material we've published based on the statCounter datasets truly annoys Microsofters
-
StatCounter (or statCounter) Has Been Broken for Nearly 24 Hours. Who Benefits? Microsoft.
StatCounter is broken right now and has been broken for nearly 24 hours already
-
Reinvigorating the Voice of GNU/Linux Users (Not Companies Whose Chiefs Don't Even Use GNU/Linux!)
Scott Ruecker has just announced his return
-
"Tech" in the Context of Even Bigger Issues
"Tech" (or technology) activism is important; but there's a bigger picture
-
A Decade of In-Depth Coverage of Corruption at the European Patent Office (EPO)
The world needs transparency and sunlight
-
Hopefully Not Sunset for StatCounter
We hope that StatCounter will be back soon.
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, May 26, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, May 26, 2024
-
Links 27/05/2024: Self-Publishing, Patent Monopolies, and Armed Conflicts
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 27/05/2024: Tethering Connection and PFAs
Links for the day
-
Imagine Canada Enabling Rapists to Harass Their (Rape) Victims
This analogy is applicable because abusers are empowered against the abused
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):