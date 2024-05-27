Double for Manchester

And... two decades of Tux Machines

THIS year we hoped that Manchester City would bag a double, but that would mean Manchester United losing (again). At the end we got two for both of them (nothing for Arsenal), one trophy for each Mancunian football club, and Manchester United's coach seems safe (from the sack) for now.

The 20-year party is now less than two weeks away. It'll be near the Manchester City Stadium. If you want to join us, get in touch so we can reserve more seats. █