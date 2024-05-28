Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Forecasting the Economy
Rlang ☛ {geotargets} 0.1.0
I’m very happy to announce {geotargets} version 0.1.0! The {geotargets} package extends {targets} to work with geospatial data formats. Version 0.1.0 supports terra::vect(), terra::rast() and terra::sprc() formats.
Andy Wingo: cps in hoot
Good morning good morning! Today I have another article on the Hoot Scheme-to-Wasm compiler, this time on Hoot’s use of the continuation-passing-style (CPS) transformation.
calls calls calls
So, just a bit of context to start out: Hoot is a Guile, Guile is a Scheme, Scheme is a Lisp, one with “proper tail calls”: [...]
James G ☛ The insecurities and joy of writing software
I sometimes struggle with whether an idea for a tool will turn out to be something that I use. It is easy to code something you think you want, only to realise it is not what you want. This has happened to me many times. With that said, everyone who makes anything will encounter this: an idea may seem good until you experiment with it and realise that the idea needs to go in a different direction, or you need more time, or the idea wasn't as good as you thought.>
Content Management Systems (CMS)
Barry Hess ☛ Maintaining an Old Blog
Replacing links with appropriate archive.org links is a pretty challenging user interface problem to solve. I’d love to have this feature built within Pika, but I’m not sure the time is available right now to make it happen. We shall see what the future brings!
